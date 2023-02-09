Insider Buying: Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

BIGZ stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

