Daniel M. Testa Sells 5,000 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) Director Daniel M. Testa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,100.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.28. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FVCBankcorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 58.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3,104.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the first quarter worth $112,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About FVCBankcorp

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.60 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also offers online and mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

