OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Major Shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight Sells 9,000 Shares

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $63,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,256,324 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,647.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 5,000 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $35,050.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 258,600 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $1,799,856.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 12,200 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $85,400.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 1,800 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $12,528.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 251,500 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $1,747,925.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 7,300 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $50,881.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,300 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $64,821.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,045 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $62,953.20.

On Thursday, December 15th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 2,000,000 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $13,900,000.00.

OPAL Fuels Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $7.03 on Thursday. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in OPAL Fuels by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,297,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,904,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,834,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OPAL shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering raised OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

About OPAL Fuels

(Get Rating)

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

