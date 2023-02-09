OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Major Shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight Sells 9,000 Shares

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPALGet Rating) major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $63,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,256,324 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,647.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 6th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 5,000 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $35,050.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 1st, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 258,600 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $1,799,856.00.
  • On Monday, January 30th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 12,200 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $85,400.00.
  • On Friday, January 27th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 1,800 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $12,528.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 25th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 251,500 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $1,747,925.00.
  • On Monday, January 23rd, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 7,300 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $50,881.00.
  • On Thursday, January 19th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,300 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $64,821.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 17th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,045 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $62,953.20.
  • On Thursday, December 15th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 2,000,000 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $13,900,000.00.

OPAL Fuels Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $7.03 on Thursday. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPALGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in OPAL Fuels by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,297,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,904,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,834,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OPAL shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering raised OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

