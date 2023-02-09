OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Major Shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight Sells 9,000 Shares

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $63,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,256,324 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,647.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 6th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 5,000 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $35,050.00.
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 258,600 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $1,799,856.00.
- On Monday, January 30th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 12,200 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $85,400.00.
- On Friday, January 27th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 1,800 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $12,528.00.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 251,500 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $1,747,925.00.
- On Monday, January 23rd, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 7,300 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $50,881.00.
- On Thursday, January 19th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,300 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $64,821.00.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,045 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $62,953.20.
- On Thursday, December 15th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 2,000,000 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $13,900,000.00.
OPAL Fuels Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $7.03 on Thursday. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in OPAL Fuels by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,297,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,904,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,834,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OPAL shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering raised OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.
About OPAL Fuels
OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
