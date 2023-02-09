Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Director Sells $207,368.28 in Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $207,368.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,209.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ATKR opened at $142.02 on Thursday. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $153.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Atkore by 3,577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

