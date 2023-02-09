International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at BMO Capital Markets

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IPCO. ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$18.50 price objective (up from C$17.50) on shares of International Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Petroleum from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

International Petroleum Stock Down 3.7 %

TSE IPCO opened at C$12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97. International Petroleum has a 1-year low of C$8.58 and a 1-year high of C$16.18.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

