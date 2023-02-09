Insider Selling: OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) CEO Sells $241,506.77 in Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $241,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,549.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jose Rafael Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 6,749 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $200,107.85.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.09. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $29.91.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

