Marc D’annunzio Sells 43,157 Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 43,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $73,798.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 471,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,249.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bakkt Stock Performance

BKKT opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $9.01.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $14.28. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 1,087.57% and a positive return on equity of 45.35%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bakkt

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bakkt in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.20 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Bakkt by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

