Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Sells 1,815 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,873.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Swayze also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Eric Swayze sold 5,631 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $223,775.94.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ IONS opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $48.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IONS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Stories

