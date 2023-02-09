Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CFO Sells $69,897.30 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $69,897.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Surgery Partners Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $63.87.
Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $620.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.97 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 381.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 985,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after buying an additional 781,126 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 63,509 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 361,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 135,270 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter.
Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.
