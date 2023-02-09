Insider Buying: Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Chairman Purchases $198,400.00 in Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at $80,306,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Clearfield Stock Performance

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.32. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $134.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clearfield by 451.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Clearfield by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Clearfield by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Clearfield from $135.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.