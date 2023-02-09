Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) PT Raised to $57.00 at Citigroup

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMP opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $60.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Articles

