Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) PT Raised to $58.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 483,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 62,232 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 38,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 492,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,709,000 after buying an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 17,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

