HSBC (LON:HSBA) Hits New 1-Year High at $604.30

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 604.30 ($7.26) and last traded at GBX 603.90 ($7.26), with a volume of 1876774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 596 ($7.16).

HSBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.38) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.03) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($8.71) to GBX 750 ($9.02) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.41) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 695.50 ($8.36).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 548.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 518.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £123.64 billion and a PE ratio of 1,275.83.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 40,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of £191,719.75 ($230,460.09).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

