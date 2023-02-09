Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCOTF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Scout24 from €57.00 ($61.29) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Scout24 from €62.00 ($66.67) to €64.00 ($68.82) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Scout24 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.60.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOTF opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. Scout24 has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.62.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.