Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$2.20 at CIBC

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMMC. TD Securities cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.49.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$438.27 million and a P/E ratio of 14.64. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.23 and a 1 year high of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 219,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$351,362.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,385,445 shares in the company, valued at C$47,081,359.98. In other news, Director William Albert Washington acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$844,270. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 219,300 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$351,362.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,385,445 shares in the company, valued at C$47,081,359.98. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,050,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,241.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

