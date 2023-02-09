Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DPSGY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Deutsche Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. AlphaValue downgraded Deutsche Post to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Deutsche Post from €50.50 ($54.30) to €45.00 ($48.39) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup cut Deutsche Post from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deutsche Post from €41.50 ($44.62) to €46.40 ($49.89) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Shares of DPSGY opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.31.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $24.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

