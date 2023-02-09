Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Guangshen Railway Stock Performance
Guangshen Railway stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Guangshen Railway has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.19.
