Morgan Stanley Cuts M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target to GBX 247

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 270 ($3.25) to GBX 247 ($2.97) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&G from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.40) to GBX 205 ($2.46) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 195 ($2.34) to GBX 220 ($2.64) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of M&G from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of M&G to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.81.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Stock Performance

Shares of MGPUF opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. M&G has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.