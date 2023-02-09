KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance

KRKKF stock opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. KRUK Spólka Akcyjna has a 52 week low of $48.75 and a 52 week high of $59.50.

Get KRUK Spólka Akcyjna alerts:

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KRUK Spólka Akcyjna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.