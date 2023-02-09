InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on InnovAge from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on InnovAge from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InnovAge presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.32.

InnovAge Stock Performance

Shares of InnovAge stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. InnovAge has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $8.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InnovAge

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $171.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.04 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that InnovAge will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 13.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in InnovAge by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in InnovAge by 4,122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in InnovAge by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

