Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given New C$233.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$229.00 to C$233.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFCZF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Intact Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $143.58 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $157.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.01.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.