Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Increased to C$67.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$61.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$62.67.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Stock Performance

EIF opened at C$53.90 on Wednesday. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$37.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$52.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$586.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$536.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.69%.

About Exchange Income

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.