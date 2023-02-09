AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at CSFB

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CSFB from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.25.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Stock Performance

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$24.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 37.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$22.05 and a 1 year high of C$31.16.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at AltaGas

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.96%.

In related news, Director David Wallace Cornhill bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,441,812.90. In other AltaGas news, Director David Wallace Cornhill bought 2,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.37 per share, with a total value of C$46,748.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,430,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,441,812.90. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total value of C$1,214,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,387 shares in the company, valued at C$7,227,993.63.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.