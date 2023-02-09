AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at CSFB

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CSFB from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.25.
Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$24.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 37.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$22.05 and a 1 year high of C$31.16.
In related news, Director David Wallace Cornhill bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,441,812.90. In other AltaGas news, Director David Wallace Cornhill bought 2,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.37 per share, with a total value of C$46,748.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,430,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,441,812.90. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total value of C$1,214,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,387 shares in the company, valued at C$7,227,993.63.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
