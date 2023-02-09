Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Downgraded to Sell at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA Stock Up 7.3 %
OTCMKTS:NDCVF opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $28.00.
About Nordic Semiconductor ASA
Nordic Semiconductor ASA engages in the design, sale, and delivery of integrated circuits for wireless applications. Its product categories include personal computer and tablet accessories, sports and health monitors, mobile phone accessories, gaming controllers, and toys. The firm’s products include nRF9160 Certifications, Bluetooth Low Energy, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth mesh, 2.4GHz proprietary, and Multiprotocol.
