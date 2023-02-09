Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Lowered to “Sell” at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 600 ($7.21) to GBX 640 ($7.69) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 575 ($6.91) to GBX 585 ($7.03) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Bodycote Price Performance

Bodycote stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

