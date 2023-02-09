Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGX. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Cineplex Stock Performance
Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$8.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.27. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$7.30 and a 52 week high of C$14.10. The firm has a market cap of C$564.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.34.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
