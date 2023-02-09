Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGX. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Cineplex Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$8.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.27. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$7.30 and a 52 week high of C$14.10. The firm has a market cap of C$564.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$330.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.8872417 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

