Credit Suisse Group Lowers Enbridge (TSE:ENB) to Sell

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have C$53.00 price objective on the stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. CSFB cut their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.40.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 2.7 %

ENB stock opened at C$53.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.64 billion and a PE ratio of 19.69. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$48.88 and a 1-year high of C$59.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.16.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Enbridge

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.887 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.48%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total value of C$583,565.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 988,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,185,472.80. In related news, Director Albert Monaco sold 10,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total transaction of C$583,565.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 988,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,185,472.80. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total value of C$241,892.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,131,821.57.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.