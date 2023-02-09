Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Raised to C$2,650.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,250.00 to C$2,650.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

CNSWF opened at $1,754.77 on Wednesday. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $1,280.00 and a 12 month high of $1,850.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,641.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,556.03.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

