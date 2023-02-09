Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target to C$2.75

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$2.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRLBF. Cowen downgraded Cresco Labs from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen downgraded Cresco Labs from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Cresco Labs in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Cresco Labs from $15.00 to $14.25 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Cresco Labs Price Performance

Cresco Labs stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $495.51 million and a P/E ratio of -7.34.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cresco Labs will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.