Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target Cut to GBX 520 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 540 ($6.49) to GBX 520 ($6.25) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AVVIY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Aviva from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Investec lowered Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 485 ($5.83) to GBX 540 ($6.49) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.49) to GBX 546 ($6.56) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.78) to GBX 565 ($6.79) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aviva presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $514.50.

Aviva Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Aviva has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

