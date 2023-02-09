Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Raised to C$67.00 at National Bank Financial

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$61.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on EIFZF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Exchange Income Price Performance
EIFZF stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $41.74.
About Exchange Income
Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.
