TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

TMX Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TMXXF opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $111.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.25 and a 200 day moving average of $99.76.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

