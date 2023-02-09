Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Boral Stock Up 5.1 %

BOALY opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. Boral has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

Boral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boral Ltd. engages in the provision of building and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Boral Australia and Others. The Boral Australia segment comprises quarries, concrete, asphalt, transport, landfill, property, cement and concrete placing, west coast bricks, roofing and masonry, and timber.

