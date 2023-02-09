Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Boral Stock Up 5.1 %
BOALY opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. Boral has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $19.69.
Boral Company Profile
