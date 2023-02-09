Randy Rasmussen Sells 4,765 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Randy Rasmussen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Monday, December 12th, Randy Rasmussen sold 7,395 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $234,939.15.

On Friday, December 9th, Randy Rasmussen sold 9,934 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $301,894.26.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of PHR stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.12. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 50.32%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.16 million. Analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 16.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 42.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 6.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.