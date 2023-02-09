Michelle S. Hickox Purchases 5,000 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) CFO Michelle S. Hickox acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $182,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $49.26. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.75.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 41.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FFIN shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 882,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after buying an additional 603,140 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after buying an additional 136,840 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after buying an additional 376,300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

