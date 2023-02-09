PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells $180,883.23 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $180,883.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,066,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,730,721.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PC Connection alerts:

On Wednesday, January 25th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,111 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $198,191.31.

On Thursday, January 19th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,400 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $119,424.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,133 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $150,196.02.

On Thursday, January 5th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,290 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $153,412.70.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,433 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $124,983.21.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $156,930.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Patricia Gallup sold 2,100 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $116,634.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Patricia Gallup sold 3,290 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $177,890.30.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $249,936.00.

PC Connection Price Performance

CNXN opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.76. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $56.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21.

PC Connection Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

About PC Connection

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.