PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells $180,883.23 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $180,883.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,066,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,730,721.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,111 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $198,191.31.
- On Thursday, January 19th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,400 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $119,424.00.
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,133 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $150,196.02.
- On Thursday, January 5th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,290 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $153,412.70.
- On Wednesday, December 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,433 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $124,983.21.
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $156,930.00.
- On Thursday, December 1st, Patricia Gallup sold 2,100 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $116,634.00.
- On Monday, November 21st, Patricia Gallup sold 3,290 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $177,890.30.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $249,936.00.
CNXN opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.76. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $56.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
