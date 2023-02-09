Insider Selling: Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) General Counsel Sells 7,028 Shares of Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 7,028 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $177,316.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at $964,189.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $34.97.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

A number of research analysts recently commented on SQSP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

