Gary B. Smith Sells 3,541 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $175,244.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,946 shares in the company, valued at $23,950,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CIEN opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.36.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.06.
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
