Gary B. Smith Sells 3,541 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $175,244.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,946 shares in the company, valued at $23,950,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CIEN opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.36.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 161,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,579,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,494,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.06.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

