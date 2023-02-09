Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sells 1,103 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $99,027.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,123,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,684 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $139,670.96.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Power Integrations stock opened at $83.14 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $98.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average of $74.74.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,202,000 after buying an additional 583,352 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,402,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,559,000 after buying an additional 564,838 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 990,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,701,000 after buying an additional 439,344 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after buying an additional 388,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. TheStreet downgraded Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

