Caravel Minerals Limited (ASX:CVV) Insider Alasdair Cooke Purchases 500,000 Shares

Caravel Minerals Limited (ASX:CVV – Get Rating) insider Alasdair Cooke acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00 ($68,965.52).
Caravel Minerals Stock Performance
About Caravel Minerals
Caravel Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for mineral tenements. The company's principal property is the Caravel Copper project located in Perth, Western Australia. It also explores for gold and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Swan Group Limited and changed its name to Caravel Minerals Limited in November 2012.
