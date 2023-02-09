Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Sells $173,083.35 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $173,083.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,882,439.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 0.36. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $55.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on nCino to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in nCino by 69.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 58.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in nCino by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

