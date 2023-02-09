Jason J. Tyler Sells 1,764 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $98.14 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $127.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Northern Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.