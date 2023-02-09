HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) CFO Sells $141,790.05 in Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $141,790.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,484.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HNI Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of HNI opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.95. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.30.

Institutional Trading of HNI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in HNI by 1.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in HNI by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HNI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in HNI by 0.3% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About HNI

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Further Reading

