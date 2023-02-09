Adam Chase Sells 1,500 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $143,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,618,383.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chase alerts:

On Monday, January 9th, Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $135,630.00.

Chase Stock Down 2.7 %

CCF opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.34. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $74.36 and a twelve month high of $100.71.

Chase Announces Dividend

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $88.08 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chase

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Chase by 2.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Chase by 0.5% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 34,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Chase by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chase by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Chase by 67.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chase

(Get Rating)

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.