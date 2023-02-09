James Michael Matlock Sells 6,310 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $150,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Michael Matlock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, James Michael Matlock sold 453 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $9,173.25.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $23.44 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Toast had a negative return on equity of 25.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Toast by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 9.0% in the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 6.4% in the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Toast by 6.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Toast by 12.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

