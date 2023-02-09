Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Insider Sells $111,152.00 in Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of SYK stock opened at $268.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.86. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00. The company has a market cap of $101.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.32.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.
Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.
