Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Insider Sells $111,152.00 in Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $268.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.86. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00. The company has a market cap of $101.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

