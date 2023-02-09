Carlos P. Naudon Acquires 15,000 Shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Stock

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) CEO Carlos P. Naudon acquired 15,000 shares of Ponce Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,966.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ponce Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:PDLB opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Compass Point downgraded Ponce Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Institutional Trading of Ponce Financial Group
Ponce Financial Group Company Profile
Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ponce Financial Group (PDLB)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ponce Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ponce Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.