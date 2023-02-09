Carlos P. Naudon Acquires 15,000 Shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Stock

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) CEO Carlos P. Naudon acquired 15,000 shares of Ponce Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,966.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ponce Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PDLB opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded Ponce Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 2,074,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after acquiring an additional 128,149 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 635,629 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,615,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 135,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 392,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 227,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

