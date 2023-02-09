Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CAO Robert Wong Sells 3,004 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.69.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

