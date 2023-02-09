Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 725 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,453,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $122,873.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $123,177.50.

On Monday, January 30th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $119,704.75.

On Friday, January 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $120,147.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $111,323.75.

On Thursday, January 19th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $105,284.50.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $107,416.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $107,735.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total value of $105,306.25.

On Monday, January 9th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $106,408.25.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $169.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Salesforce from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.03.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

