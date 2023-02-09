CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW) Major Shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll Sells 19,778 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW – Get Rating) major shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll sold 19,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $122,623.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,325,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,119.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CompoSecure Trading Up 0.9 %

CompoSecure stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.82. CompoSecure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.73.

